Zkittlez Seeds

by Seed King

Seed King Cannabis Seeds Zkittlez Seeds

The wonderfully named Zkittlez cannabis strain is a strong indica-dominant combination of its genetic parents, Grape Ape and Grapefruit. Both of these are known for their berry hues and sweet taste, with hints of grapes, and this is passed onto the Zkittlez weed; ideal for those who prefer a very sweet taste, almost reminiscent of fruit candy. Sweet Candy Like Taste Zkittlez seeds won 1st Place for the best Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan, and 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup. Feminized Zkittlez seeds are therefore a great option for sweet indica lovers and those who want proof of quality. The flowers themselves are also very attractive, with green and purple hues, and a tropical fruity aroma that intensifies approaching harvest time.

Seed King Seed Bank, sells world class Feminized and Autoflower Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.

Zkittlez

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Linalool

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

