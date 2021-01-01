 Loading…

AK-47

AK-47 Feminized Marijuana Seeds by Serious Seeds: Winner of EIGHT prizes!! In Cannabis competitions, including second prize for the Best Sativa in the 1999 High Times Cannabis Cup, prove it is a favorite to smoke as well as to grow. Winning a second prize in the 2003 High Times Cannabis Cup in the Indica category: AK-47 by Serious Seeds one of Amsterdam's oldest seed banks. With each strain having won frequent high times cannabis cups this seed bank offers only the best of the best, cannabis strains. With the emphasis on producing quality marijuana seeds for the collectors market Serious Seeds have an almost cult following among the growing market of cannabis connoisseurs. By focusing on being the best at what they do, Serious Cannabis Seeds eclipse all other Dutch seed banks with their quality and reliability. This easy to grow plant is one of the most popular. It is of medium height and produces good yields quite quickly. Exceptionally STRONG odor and smoke, take extra care for odor control when growing near neighbors. The name was given not out of any idea of violence, but more in association with the "one hit wonder" that the smoke is. Quality without compromise makes AK suitable for commercial grows or home use. These plants have a short flowering period for a sativa, producing compact, not too leafy buds that gleam with a coat of resin crystals. Features Sex: Feminized Type: Sativa/Indica (mostly sativa) Grow: Indoor/Outdoor/Greenhouse Flowering Time: 53 to 63 days Yield: 350 to 500g/m2 Harvest Time: Mid to Late October Genetics: Colombia x Mexico x Thailand x Afghanistan

Sensible Seeds are the leading online supplier of marijuana seeds. One of the first online retailers of high grade marijuana seeds in the world; we have kept our reputation as one of the very best due to our excellent customer service and vast selection over 3000 superior strains and Cannabis Cup winners. We source our high grade marijuana seeds from over 150 of the worlds' best breeders! All our seeds are bought freshly packed and stored in an optimum environment to ensure lasting freshness. Sensible Seeds is a family run business renowned for honesty and integrity; we treat our customers on a personal level and many have become close friends over the years. We are the only UK cannabis seeds supplier to boast a dedicated Medical Marijuana section; showing which marijuana strains are beneficial to which conditions.

  Myrcene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

