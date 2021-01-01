Bubblelicious
Nirvana Bubblelicious was developed in the Midwest, U.S.A. then brought to Holland in the 90’s and further refined. Bubblelicious grows vigorously and finishes flowering in about 8 weeks. Bubblelicious is highly resinous and extra sweet. Certain individuals actually display that distinct pink chewing gum scent and flavour… Yield: (Dried grams per square meter in a sea of green 600w) Features Sex: Feminized Type: Mostly Indica Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Time: 8 to 10 weeks Outdoor Harvest: September/October Yield: 400 to 500g/m2 Height: Short THC: 18 to 24% CBD: 0.80% CBN: 0.23% Genetics: Developed in the Midwest, U.S.A. Effect: Stoned; Indica Body Buzz
