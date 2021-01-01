Charlotte's Web
by Sensible SeedsWrite a review
$48.30MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The strain Charlotte’s Web is a high yielding breed with low levels of THC. What makes this well-known strain special is the high CBD content which can easily exceed 10%. With earthy and citrus flavors Charlotte’s Web was created to provide a relaxing, focused effect. In contrast to high THC varieties it can be used without interfering with your daily routine. The low level of THC ensures that the strain is non-psychoactive but benefits from the entourage effect achieved with a combination of cannabinoids and terpenes. Created by the Stanley Brothers in Colorado, Charlotte’s Web seeds are a 60% Sativa, 40% Indica hybrid that was bred in response to the story of a young girl named Charlotte Figi. She suffered from up to 300 grand mal seizures a day brought on by Dravet’s Syndrome. The Stanley Brothers created this strain to aid her and named it Charlotte’s Web in her honor. Charlotte’s Web Strain Features Sex: Feminized Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 80 to 85 days Outdoor Harvest: Indoor/ Outdoor Yield: 300-500g/m2 Height: Up to 120cm THC: 0.3% CBD: 10%+ Aroma/Flavor: Earthy, Sweet, Woody
About this brand
Sensible Seeds
About this strain
Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.