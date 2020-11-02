 Loading…

Granddaddy Purple

by Sensible Seeds

Sensible Seeds Cannabis Seeds Granddaddy Purple

Granddaddy Purple was founded and introduced into the Bay Area by Ken Estes in 2003. Soon after it’s introduction the medical marijuana strain took the California Collective scene by storm. The buds are a stunning deep purple which follow throughout except for the occasional eye stopping light neon green spots. With almost zero hairs on them, the crystal formations are outstanding. They really look like they were dipped and rolled in sparkling stardust. Features Sex: Feminized Type: Indica Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Time: 8 to 14 weeks Yield: Medium

Sensible Seeds are the leading online supplier of marijuana seeds. One of the first online retailers of high grade marijuana seeds in the world; we have kept our reputation as one of the very best due to our excellent customer service and vast selection over 3000 superior strains and Cannabis Cup winners. We source our high grade marijuana seeds from over 150 of the worlds' best breeders! All our seeds are bought freshly packed and stored in an optimum environment to ensure lasting freshness. Sensible Seeds is a family run business renowned for honesty and integrity; we treat our customers on a personal level and many have become close friends over the years. We are the only UK cannabis seeds supplier to boast a dedicated Medical Marijuana section; showing which marijuana strains are beneficial to which conditions. Price Match Guarantee Free Cannabis Seeds with orders Discounts and Monthly Promos Superior Stealth Packaging Supplying the very best cannabis seeds is our passion. And with 20 years of experience behind us, you know you are in safe hands.

Mon Nov 02 2020
F........6
Have heard this is a good flower Searching for my grandson with autism to help with sleep
Mon Aug 19 2019
Y........s
Recently purchased from Sensible Seeds. Great experience, customer service was excellent and shipped quickly.