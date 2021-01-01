ICE®
by Sensible Seeds
About this product
The ICE® cannabis strain is a selected phenotype from a Skunk Special x White Widow hybrid that was then crossbred with a Blueberry to improve the taste. She was selected out of 500 females, because of her amazing yield, resin production, taste and smell. Years of backcrossing and cubing were spent to stabilize this cross before we had the perfect phenotype. Ice was first introduced as a regular strain through another seedbank Ferry used to breed seeds for. In 2003 at the start of Female Seeds he launched the Ice as a female strain. Ice is short and has a stocky build. You will find huge, tight buds covered in frosty, snow-white tricomes. This bud structure stems from its Skunk Special origins. The Ice has the potency of its White Widow ancestral roots. Ice was bred primarily for indoor growing, but can also be easily grown outdoors in a Mediterranean climate, as she is a very heat resistant cannabis strain. The highest THC-levels were measured in the High Times Cup of 1998, showing a THC content of 22%. The smell and taste is strong and intense; earthy, diesel and fuel with a hint of licorice. The high is very balanced with a hard indica body stone effect and an activating Sativa head high. Features Sex: Feminized Type: Indica/Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 8 to 10 weeks Outdoor Harvest: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Yield: Indoor: 500 to 600g/m² | Outdoor: Up to 750g/plant Height: Indoor: 60 to 80cm - Outdoor: 150 to 250cm THC: CBD: Genetics: Skunk x White Widow x Blueberry (10%) Taste/Smell: Strong and intense diesel/fuel smell and taste with a hint of licorice Effects: Hard Indica hit, strong buzz in the head but uplifting Sativa effect
About this brand
Sensible Seeds
About this strain
Ice
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Ice is a hybrid marijuana strain made by combining multiple strains into one seed line: Skunk #1, Afghani, Northern Lights, and Shiva. This strain produces sedating effects accompanied with a body buzz. Ice has an aroma that smells like diesel. Growers say this strain produces high yields with incredible trichome production. Ice is the ideal strain for a lazy afternoon at home when you have nothing to do.
