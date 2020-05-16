 Loading…

Old Man Socks

by Sensible Seeds

About this product

Old Man Socks Feminized Marijuana Seeds by Sensible Seeds Premium Selection: Old Man Socks is a Cheese variety that originated from the Brit Rave scene in the late 80's. After a hard night stomping the dance floor they would chill out and smoke this classic pungent strain. Some say it was noticed that the smell was almost as strong as their sweaty cheesy socks and hence the name was born. Great when grown indoors or out though be warned... this is not for the guerrilla grower!! The plants are tall and the stench is so strong your neighbours for a half mile radius will think there is a wine distillery brewing a cheese based wine. Double your air extraction filters on this one for sure! On the plus side it is mould resistant and easy to grow, and you will be rewarded with large, rock hard buds, glistening with THC crystals. Old Man Socks is a classic Indica/Sativa hybrid; the yields are good and the THC is a mellow 14% which compliments the High CBD rating. The taste and dense aroma is what makes this strain one of the most popular in the cannabis world. A pungent cheese that reeks is so strong it has to be experienced to be believed. The effect when smoked is a heady body stone mixed with a pleasing euphoria. If you suffer from anxiety or need some pain relief find a nose peg and puff on one of these. Still one of the best sellers out there.... A classic Old Skool skunk strain! Features Sex: Feminized Type: 50% Indica / 50% Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 8 to 9 weeks Outdoor Harvest: Early October Yield: Indoor: 450 to 550g/m2 – Outdoor: Up to 500g/plant Height: Indoor: Up to 150cm – Outdoor: 150 to 250cm THC: 14% CBD: Moderate/High Genetics: Skunk #1 x Afghan Kush Medicinal Properties: High Medical Conditions: Anti-anxiety, stress relief, Insomnia, pain, relaxation Taste/Flavour: Cheesy of course!! Effect: Euphoric, relaxed (heavy body stone in large doses) Grow Difficulty: Easy

About this brand

Sensible Seeds are the leading online supplier of marijuana seeds. One of the first online retailers of high grade marijuana seeds in the world; we have kept our reputation as one of the very best due to our excellent customer service and vast selection over 3000 superior strains and Cannabis Cup winners. We source our high grade marijuana seeds from over 150 of the worlds' best breeders! All our seeds are bought freshly packed and stored in an optimum environment to ensure lasting freshness. Sensible Seeds is a family run business renowned for honesty and integrity; we treat our customers on a personal level and many have become close friends over the years. We are the only UK cannabis seeds supplier to boast a dedicated Medical Marijuana section; showing which marijuana strains are beneficial to which conditions. Price Match Guarantee Free Cannabis Seeds with orders Discounts and Monthly Promos Superior Stealth Packaging Supplying the very best cannabis seeds is our passion. And with 20 years of experience behind us, you know you are in safe hands.

1 customer review

1.01

Sat May 16 2020
u........n
Absolutely Shockingly Bad Strain, From 5 x feminised Seeds I Popped, They Varied From Flowering Times: 1 x 7 Weeks, 2 x 8 Weeks, 1 x 9 Weeks And Lastly 1 x 10 Weeks, Every Single One Flowering After 5-6 Weeks Had An Aroma Of Cheese, Once Chopped Not One Had The Slightest Resemblance Of Any Cheese I Have Ever Grown, The Smoke/Stone Is Very Mellow At Best, The Medicinal Effects Were Zero. F.Y.I. I Am A 30 Year Constant Grower With Vast Experience Of Growing Cheese, Don't Expect Much From This Strain.