by Sensible Seeds
Silver Haze from Vision Seeds is a real Sativa Indica hybrid. Haze, a strong pure Sativa, crossed with the potent Indica strains Northern Lights and Skunk where the Indica dominance through frequent back-breeding heavily reduced. The Indica influences keep Silver Haze short and compact in stature and full-bodied, dense buds without the intensely pleasurable Sativa effect is lost. Silver Haze has an amazing strong spicy aroma, fruity aroma and full taste Haze. . Product Features Sex: Feminized Type: Sativa dominant hybrid Sativa (90%) Indica (10%) Genetics: Haze x Skunk x Northern Lights THC Level: 18% Average Yield: 450gr/m2 Average Height: 70 to 100cm Flowering Time: 65 days Harvest Month: October
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
Silver Haze delivers the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds.
