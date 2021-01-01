 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Stardawg
Hybrid

Stardawg

by Sensible Seeds

Write a review
Sensible Seeds Cannabis Seeds Stardawg

$96.60MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Flavour Chasers Seeds: Stardawg is an indica/sativa hybrid strain that is a potent cross between Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg. Stardawg users describe the high as an extremely active and uplifting Sativa head buzz. Known to give huge bursts of energy it will urge to be social and talkative. Stardawg is an indica/sativa hybrid strain that is a potent cross between Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg. THC levels range from 16-22% and a potent effects length of up to 3 hours. Stardawg buds have small to medium-sized dense popcorn-shaped nugs that are bright green with rich amber undertones. These nugs are specked with fiery orange and deep amber hairs covered in crystals and resin. Stardawg has an earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and a pungent earthy diesel taste with a hint of lemon upon exhale. Stardawg users describe the high as an extremely active and uplifting Sativa head buzz. Known to give huge bursts of energy it will urge to be social and talkative. These potent Sativa effects are accompanied by a relaxing mellow indica body buzz. Stardawg is an ideal strain for treating conditions such as chronic stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Features Sex: Feminized Type: Indica/Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 8 to 10 weeks Outdoor Harvest: Yield: High Height: THC: 15 to 20% CBD: 0-1% Genetics: Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg Aroma/Flavour: Earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and a pungent earthy diesel taste with a hint of lemon upon exhale Effect: Extremely active and uplifting Sativa head buzz Medical Conditions: Cronic stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders Medicinal Properties: Yes

About this brand

Sensible Seeds Logo
Sensible Seeds are the leading online supplier of marijuana seeds. One of the first online retailers of high grade marijuana seeds in the world; we have kept our reputation as one of the very best due to our excellent customer service and vast selection over 3000 superior strains and Cannabis Cup winners. We source our high grade marijuana seeds from over 150 of the worlds' best breeders! All our seeds are bought freshly packed and stored in an optimum environment to ensure lasting freshness. Sensible Seeds is a family run business renowned for honesty and integrity; we treat our customers on a personal level and many have become close friends over the years. We are the only UK cannabis seeds supplier to boast a dedicated Medical Marijuana section; showing which marijuana strains are beneficial to which conditions. Price Match Guarantee Free Cannabis Seeds with orders Discounts and Monthly Promos Superior Stealth Packaging Supplying the very best cannabis seeds is our passion. And with 20 years of experience behind us, you know you are in safe hands.

About this strain

Stardawg

Stardawg
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review