Tangerine Dream Feminized by Barney’s Farm Seeds is the result of crossing Glue-13 with Neville’s A5 Haze. A sativa dominant strain that will not let you down at any stage of the production process, allowing you to enjoy yields of up to 500g/m2, fast flowering time and tangy and intense sweet citrus aromas. With this in mind, it really shouldn’t be a surprise that this strain won the 1st prize High Times Cup in 2010. Perfect for growing weed indoors or outdoors, these seeds truly live up to their name! Features Sex: Feminized Type: Sativa/Indica Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Time: 70 days Outdoor Harvest: End of October Yield: 500g/m2 Height: Medium THC: 25% CBD: 1.8% Genetics: Glue-13 x Afghan x Neville’s Haze A5 Haze Awards: 2010 1st prize High Times Cup
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
Tangerine Dream is a sativa-leaning strain with effects that may reduce pain and increase energy. Tangerine Dream (from the illustrious Barney’s Farm) is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Consuming too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, as this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.
