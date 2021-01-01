White Widow
by Sensible SeedsWrite a review
White Widow Feminized Marijuana Seeds by Spliff Seeds: White Widow 60% Indica dominant Genotype: Brazilian Sativa x South Indian x NL Special, sweet sour aroma, and flavor with hints of Blueberries, short and stocky plant dripping in resin, ultra fast; seed to yield 10 to 11 weeks, body stoned and psycho-active high, potential THC level high. A Brazilian and South Indian cross with a high level of THC and a decent CBD level. We selected a special, ultra white pheno covered in resin and crossed her with our Northern Lights Special to shorten its height, beef up production and make her a real indica stoner. The result; a THC monster creating bulging, massive buds in 8 weeks of flowering, from seed to yield will take approximately 10 weeks, making it a very fast finishing strain, suitable on all mediums. She is a slow starter; however, The White Widow will surface after 5 to 6 days. Therefore, she is slightly slower than for instance our Bubble gun, but this makes for a shorter, stockier plant. She is a very white variety and a big yielder. Our most commercial variety, together with the bubble gun, she will stay low, 20 to 30 inches. Her structure looks a lot like the original K2. We recommend 2 to 3 weeks vegetative period or if you want to maximize the number of plants on a one square meter. Putting her under a 12/12 schedule will make the plants even more compact. Widow has a sweet and sour taste and a spicy and later a sweet aftertaste, that typical sour Indica smell! She is a real Indica stoner. Her high is typical Indica; body stoned sensation, very powerful stoned high, medicinal value: insomnia, muscle pain, joint pain and lumbar pain. Features Sex: Feminized Type: 60% Indica Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Time: 7 to 9 weeks Outdoor Harvest: October Indoor Height: 0.40 to 0.80m Outdoor Height: 1.50m Indoor Yield: 500 to 600g/m2 Outdoor Yield: 450g/plant Growing Difficulty: Medium
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.
