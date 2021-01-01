 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Empire Glassworks | Coral Reef Ocean Bong

Empire Glassworks | Coral Reef Ocean Bong

by Sesh Sensei

Write a review
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Empire Glassworks | Coral Reef Ocean Bong
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Empire Glassworks | Coral Reef Ocean Bong
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Empire Glassworks | Coral Reef Ocean Bong
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Empire Glassworks | Coral Reef Ocean Bong
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Empire Glassworks | Coral Reef Ocean Bong

$400.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

With an entire ocean community inside its chamber, the Coral Reef Ecosystem water pipe is fully-functional art. This thick glass bong by empire glassworks features an ocean themed worked glass bowl; along the bowl there are small fish and seaweed. As smoke enters through the removable bowl it passes through a circular perc, which filters your smoke nicely! Then it enters the main chamber over the beautiful Coral Reef themed glass statute. True Hand Blown Glass Art! It then passes through the neck and through the flared mouthpiece. Maximize your next smoking experience with this high quality, themed Water Pipe! Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 12 inches Empire Glassworks Bong Clear Glass Themed Glass Flared Mouthpiece Circ Perc Thick Glass Dewar's Joint 90° Joint Female Joint 14mm Joint

About this brand

Sesh Sensei Logo
Here at Sesh Sensei we are committed to delivering the best service in the head shop industry. Only offering top of the line glassware and smoking accessories from some of the best companies in the industry, we are committed to your satisfaction. On top of that we want to make your shopping experience as smooth and easy as possible, so we make it our top priority to help you with any and everything. We carry everything a smoker could ever need from water pipes, bongs, bubblers dab rigs, recyclers, dab nails, vaporizers, accessories and even our own clothing merch! We are owned and operated by two motivated and ambitious Canadian entrepreneurs who have a passion for the smoking industry. We are located in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada home of the Winnipeg jets and some of the coldest weather living you can find! All of our products, however, are located and shipped from South Plainfield, New Jersey. This ensures optimal shipping times and rates for our majority United States based customer base.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review