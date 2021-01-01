 Loading…

Empire Glassworks | Star Wars Death Star Glass Bong

by Sesh Sensei

$300.00MSRP

About this product

This glass water pipe pays tribute to the star wars franchise. Modelled after the infamous Death Star, this bong has a beautiful worked glass, hand made, death star front and centre. Attached is a laser beam shooting out, ready to destroy a planet! It also is the mouthpiece. The outside of the bong also features various Star Destroyer spaceships. Darth Vader himself would be impressed! Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 6.5 inches Empire Glassworks Bong Green Slyme Glass Mouthpiece Base Width: 2.5" Includes 14mm Male Bowl Themed Glass Opals American Glass Clear Glass Colored Glass Glass Opals Slyme Glass 45° Joint Female Joint 14mm Joint Mini Fixed Downstem Themed Glass Thick Glass

About this brand

Here at Sesh Sensei we are committed to delivering the best service in the head shop industry. Only offering top of the line glassware and smoking accessories from some of the best companies in the industry, we are committed to your satisfaction. On top of that we want to make your shopping experience as smooth and easy as possible, so we make it our top priority to help you with any and everything. We carry everything a smoker could ever need from water pipes, bongs, bubblers dab rigs, recyclers, dab nails, vaporizers, accessories and even our own clothing merch! We are owned and operated by two motivated and ambitious Canadian entrepreneurs who have a passion for the smoking industry. We are located in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada home of the Winnipeg jets and some of the coldest weather living you can find! All of our products, however, are located and shipped from South Plainfield, New Jersey. This ensures optimal shipping times and rates for our majority United States based customer base.

