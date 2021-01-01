Empire Glassworks | Star Wars Death Star Glass Bong
$300.00MSRP
About this product
This glass water pipe pays tribute to the star wars franchise. Modelled after the infamous Death Star, this bong has a beautiful worked glass, hand made, death star front and centre. Attached is a laser beam shooting out, ready to destroy a planet! It also is the mouthpiece. The outside of the bong also features various Star Destroyer spaceships. Darth Vader himself would be impressed! Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 6.5 inches Empire Glassworks Bong Green Slyme Glass Mouthpiece Base Width: 2.5" Includes 14mm Male Bowl Themed Glass Opals American Glass Clear Glass Colored Glass Glass Opals Slyme Glass 45° Joint Female Joint 14mm Joint Mini Fixed Downstem Themed Glass Thick Glass
About this brand
Sesh Sensei
