Fire Cut Donut Bong

by Sesh Sensei

Fire Cut Inset to Donut Perc Big Bong Fire cut style is a popular glassblowing method of piercing glass with tiny holes as a way of diffusion. The fire cut holes can be seen on the two inset percs located in the main chamber of the bong. The smoke is led into the bottom fire cut inset perc by way of circular tubing, resembling a doughnut. SPECS: Joint Size: 18mm female Height: 15.5 inches Choice Of Accent Colors Includes 18mm Male Bowl Fire Cut Style Percs Base Width: 4.25" Clear Glass Colored Glass Ice Catcher Donut Perc Inset Perc Dewar's Joint Flared Mouthpiece Thick Glass Deep Bowl 90° Joint 18mm Joint Female Joint

Here at Sesh Sensei we are committed to delivering the best service in the head shop industry. Only offering top of the line glassware and smoking accessories from some of the best companies in the industry, we are committed to your satisfaction. On top of that we want to make your shopping experience as smooth and easy as possible, so we make it our top priority to help you with any and everything. We carry everything a smoker could ever need from water pipes, bongs, bubblers dab rigs, recyclers, dab nails, vaporizers, accessories and even our own clothing merch! We are owned and operated by two motivated and ambitious Canadian entrepreneurs who have a passion for the smoking industry. We are located in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada home of the Winnipeg jets and some of the coldest weather living you can find! All of our products, however, are located and shipped from South Plainfield, New Jersey. This ensures optimal shipping times and rates for our majority United States based customer base.

