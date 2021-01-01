Fire Cut Donut Bong
Fire Cut Donut Bong
by Sesh Sensei
Fire Cut Inset to Donut Perc Big Bong Fire cut style is a popular glassblowing method of piercing glass with tiny holes as a way of diffusion. The fire cut holes can be seen on the two inset percs located in the main chamber of the bong. The smoke is led into the bottom fire cut inset perc by way of circular tubing, resembling a doughnut. SPECS: Joint Size: 18mm female Height: 15.5 inches Choice Of Accent Colors Includes 18mm Male Bowl Fire Cut Style Percs Base Width: 4.25" Clear Glass Colored Glass Ice Catcher Donut Perc Inset Perc Dewar's Joint Flared Mouthpiece Thick Glass Deep Bowl 90° Joint 18mm Joint Female Joint
