Nucleus Glass | 14" Classic Beaker Bong w/ Donut Style Ice Catcher

by Sesh Sensei

About this product

PERFECT DAILY DRIVER The Nucleus 14" Beaker Bong w/ Donut Style Ice Catcher is clean and simple! This gorgeous bong is made from scientific thick, clear glass. 3.5" downstem and 14" height, as well as all the bells and whistles to make a great water pipe! Featuring varied decals, you get a small surprise upon delivery! SMOKING EXPERIENCE The 14" height paired with a 3.5" downstream and donut style ice catcher is sure to deliver a smooth tasty hoot by the time it reaches your mouth! Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 14 inches Decal Colors Chosen Randomly 3.5" Downstem 18mm To 14mm Removable Downstem Includes 14mm Male Bowl W/ Handle Doughnut Style Ice Catcher Flared Mouthpiece Removable Downstem 45° Joint Female Joint 14mm Joint Ice Catcher Beaker Scientific Glass Thick Glass

About this brand

Here at Sesh Sensei we are committed to delivering the best service in the head shop industry. Only offering top of the line glassware and smoking accessories from some of the best companies in the industry, we are committed to your satisfaction. On top of that we want to make your shopping experience as smooth and easy as possible, so we make it our top priority to help you with any and everything. We carry everything a smoker could ever need from water pipes, bongs, bubblers dab rigs, recyclers, dab nails, vaporizers, accessories and even our own clothing merch! We are owned and operated by two motivated and ambitious Canadian entrepreneurs who have a passion for the smoking industry. We are located in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada home of the Winnipeg jets and some of the coldest weather living you can find! All of our products, however, are located and shipped from South Plainfield, New Jersey. This ensures optimal shipping times and rates for our majority United States based customer base.

