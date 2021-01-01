Nucleus Glass | 14" Classic Beaker Bong w/ Donut Style Ice Catcher
$70.00MSRP
About this product
PERFECT DAILY DRIVER The Nucleus 14" Beaker Bong w/ Donut Style Ice Catcher is clean and simple! This gorgeous bong is made from scientific thick, clear glass. 3.5" downstem and 14" height, as well as all the bells and whistles to make a great water pipe! Featuring varied decals, you get a small surprise upon delivery! SMOKING EXPERIENCE The 14" height paired with a 3.5" downstream and donut style ice catcher is sure to deliver a smooth tasty hoot by the time it reaches your mouth! Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 14 inches Decal Colors Chosen Randomly 3.5" Downstem 18mm To 14mm Removable Downstem Includes 14mm Male Bowl W/ Handle Doughnut Style Ice Catcher Flared Mouthpiece Removable Downstem 45° Joint Female Joint 14mm Joint Ice Catcher Beaker Scientific Glass Thick Glass
About this brand
Sesh Sensei
