TONFA - Wig Wag UFO to Matrix Perc Bong
$230.00MSRP
About this product
The Tonfa Wig Wag UFO to Matrix Perc Bong by Ronin Glass features a really cool and trippy design. With an almost entirely straight tube design this bong is sure to rip hard as heck. As smoke enters the bong it is immediately meet by the matrix perc which then filters up to the UFO colored Milli Perc. This ensures you get ideal smoke filtration while reducing drag. Finally leading to the Ice Pinch for even cooler smoke to the flared mouthpiece for a killer Hoot! Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 15.5 inches Ronin Glass Bong Base Width: 4.5" Wig Wag Coloring Ronin Glass Decals 14mm Male Bowl Included UFO Perc Matrix Perc Dewar's Joint Flared Mouthpiece Ice Catcher 14mm Joint 90° Joint Female Joint
About this brand
Sesh Sensei
