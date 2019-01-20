Our 510 Ceramic Cartridges are designed with a wickless ceramic coil system delivering the smoothest vapor production possible. It's leak-free design, smart airflow system, and fully ceramic structure make it the perfect solution for your extracts.
SPECIFICATIONS
Oil Viscosity: Thin to Medium
Capacity: 0.5 ML
Coil: Ceramic
Resistance: 1.2 Ohm
Airflow: Top
Diameter: 12mm
