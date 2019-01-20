 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. 510 Ceramic Cartridge (3 Count)

510 Ceramic Cartridge (3 Count)

by SESSION®

510 Ceramic Cartridge (3 Count)
SESSION® Vaping Vaporizer Accessories 510 Ceramic Cartridge (3 Count)
SESSION® Vaping Vaporizer Accessories 510 Ceramic Cartridge (3 Count)

$11.99MSRP

Our 510 Ceramic Cartridges are designed with a wickless ceramic coil system delivering the smoothest vapor production possible. It's leak-free design, smart airflow system, and fully ceramic structure make it the perfect solution for your extracts. SPECIFICATIONS Oil Viscosity: Thin to Medium Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Airflow: Top Diameter: 12mm

SESSION® Logo
Since 2018, Session Vapor has been offering both medical patients and recreational customers a safe, secure, and informed vape purchasing experience. We’re passionate about the products we carry, and would love to help you find the perfect vaporizer for you. Every brand in our extensive catalogue is thoroughly evaluated to ensure its quality. We also pride ourselves on superior customer service, why is why every transaction is handled with a personal touch.

Sun Jan 20 2019
a........9
Best carts on the market and super easy to refill! Great with both thinner oils and also e-juices (salt nics & cbd)