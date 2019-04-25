 Loading…

Auto-Draw 510 Thread Vape Battery

by SESSION®

$14.99MSRP

The Session® Auto-Draw is a buttonless 510 battery designed for an effortless draw-activated experience wrapped in a heavy duty stainless steel shell. FEATURES Buttonless Puff Activated - Bottom Airflow Cartridge Required Stainless Steel Construction Ultra-Compact Design Pass Through Charging 350mAh Li-Ion Battery SPECIFICATIONS Battery Threading: 510 Battery: 350mAh Li-Ion Working Voltage: 3.7V Shell: Stainless Steel Color: Gunmetal Diameter: 3.2'' x 0.6'' C1 Cartridge (Optional) Oil Viscosity: Medium to High Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Intake Hole Size: 2.0mm Airflow: Bottom WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 Auto-Draw 510 Battery 1 C1 Cartridge (Optional) 1 Micro-USB Charging Cable

Since 2018, Session Vapor has been offering both medical patients and recreational customers a safe, secure, and informed vape purchasing experience. We’re passionate about the products we carry, and would love to help you find the perfect vaporizer for you. Every brand in our extensive catalogue is thoroughly evaluated to ensure its quality. We also pride ourselves on superior customer service, why is why every transaction is handled with a personal touch.

Thu Apr 25 2019
a........9
Another great battery by Session! Great little auto-draw battery for smokers on a budget :)