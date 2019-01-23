Our refillable Ceramic Pods feature an ergonomic mouthpiece and a wick-less ceramic coil for the smoothest vapor production possible in a leak-free and discreet form factor.
SPECIFICATIONS
Oil Viscosity: Thin to Medium
Capacity: 0.7 ML
Coil: Ceramic
Resistance: 1.5 Ohm
JUUL-Compatible
*Our pods are not associated with or approved by Juul Labs, Inc.*
