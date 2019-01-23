 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Ceramic Pods

Ceramic Pods

by SESSION®

Skip to Reviews
5.03
SESSION® Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Ceramic Pods
SESSION® Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Ceramic Pods

$9.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Our refillable Ceramic Pods feature an ergonomic mouthpiece and a wick-less ceramic coil for the smoothest vapor production possible in a leak-free and discreet form factor. SPECIFICATIONS Oil Viscosity: Thin to Medium Capacity: 0.7 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.5 Ohm JUUL-Compatible *Our pods are not associated with or approved by Juul Labs, Inc.*

About this brand

SESSION® Logo
Since 2018, Session Vapor has been offering both medical patients and recreational customers a safe, secure, and informed vape purchasing experience. We’re passionate about the products we carry, and would love to help you find the perfect vaporizer for you. Every brand in our extensive catalogue is thoroughly evaluated to ensure its quality. We also pride ourselves on superior customer service, why is why every transaction is handled with a personal touch.

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

Wed Jan 23 2019
d........7
Best oil pods on the market..smooth and leak-free
Sun Jan 20 2019
g........0
A must have for JUUL owners. Been through a few different refillable pods, these are the best ones to date. The ceramic coil produces excellent vapor and flavor without leaks.
Fri Jan 18 2019
g........9
These are the best replacement pods I've tried. No leak and excellent flavor!