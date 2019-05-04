 Loading…

Ghost - 510 Thread Conceal Battery

by SESSION®

About this product

The Session® Ghost is an ultra-portable and discreet 510 battery packed with the latest features like variable voltage, pass through charging, and removable shell for an extra layer of privacy. The Ghost 510 battery is the perfect solution for vaping your oil cartridges at their full potential. FEATURES Ultra Discreet Design Removable Privacy Shell Lanyard Included 3 Voltage Settings Pass Through Charging 500mAh Li-Ion Battery Lanyard Included SPECIFICATIONS Threading: 510 Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 1.8V (Pre-Heat) - 3.4V - 3.7V - 4.1V Shell: ABS Plastic Dimensions: 2'' x 0.7'' x 1.4'' C1 Cartridge (Optional) Oil Viscosity: Medium to High Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Intake Hole Size: 2.0MM Airflow: Bottom Diameter: 10.5mm WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 Ghost 510 Battery 1 C1 Cartridge 0.5ML (Optional) 1 Lanyard 1 Micro-USB Charging Cable

About this brand

Since 2018, Session Vapor has been offering both medical patients and recreational customers a safe, secure, and informed vape purchasing experience. We’re passionate about the products we carry, and would love to help you find the perfect vaporizer for you. Every brand in our extensive catalogue is thoroughly evaluated to ensure its quality. We also pride ourselves on superior customer service, why is why every transaction is handled with a personal touch.

3 customer reviews

Sat May 04 2019
K........9
Just bought this little spitfire and it is exactly that! About the size of the palm of your hand maybe comparable in size to two double A batteries next to each other. It packs a pretty big punch and it has 3 heat settings and a preheat option, definitely the best bang for your buck!
Mon Apr 29 2019
d........a
Super solid little battery for a reasonable price.
Wed Apr 17 2019
t........y
This is an excellent little budget battery. I have variety of batteries, but I tend to always end up using the Ghost the most!