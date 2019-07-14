iQ Vape Battery 510 Thread - 650mAh
About this product
The Session® iQ is a next-generation 510 threaded vape battery designed with the enthusiast in mind. The iQ is packed with features like Four Heat Settings for precise heating, Pre-Heat Mode, and a class-leading 650mAh Lithium-Ion Battery. Elevate your vape sessions to the next level with the Session® iQ. Features Universal 510 Threading (Fits cartridges up to 11.7MM wide) 650mAh Li-Ion Battery Magnetic Connection Pass Through Charging SPECIFICATIONS Threading: 510 Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 2.2V (Pre-Heat) - 2.8V - 3.2V - 3.7V - 4.1V Shell: ABS Plastic Dimensions: 2.75'' x 0.8'' x 0.7'' C1 Cartridge Oil Viscosity: Medium to High Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Intake Hole Size: 2.0MM Airflow: Bottom Diameter: 10.5mm WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 iQ 510 Battery 1 C1 Cartridge 0.5ML (Optional) 2 Magnetic Ring 1 Micro-USB Charging Cable