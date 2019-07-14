 Loading…

iQ Vape Battery 510 Thread - 650mAh

by SESSION®

The Session® iQ is a next-generation 510 threaded vape battery designed with the enthusiast in mind. The iQ is packed with features like Four Heat Settings for precise heating, Pre-Heat Mode, and a class-leading 650mAh Lithium-Ion Battery. Elevate your vape sessions to the next level with the Session® iQ. Features Universal 510 Threading (Fits cartridges up to 11.7MM wide) 650mAh Li-Ion Battery Magnetic Connection Pass Through Charging SPECIFICATIONS Threading: 510 Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 2.2V (Pre-Heat) - 2.8V - 3.2V - 3.7V - 4.1V Shell: ABS Plastic Dimensions: 2.75'' x 0.8'' x 0.7'' C1 Cartridge Oil Viscosity: Medium to High Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Intake Hole Size: 2.0MM Airflow: Bottom Diameter: 10.5mm WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 iQ 510 Battery 1 C1 Cartridge 0.5ML (Optional) 2 Magnetic Ring 1 Micro-USB Charging Cable

Since 2018, Session Vapor has been offering both medical patients and recreational customers a safe, secure, and informed vape purchasing experience. We’re passionate about the products we carry, and would love to help you find the perfect vaporizer for you. Every brand in our extensive catalogue is thoroughly evaluated to ensure its quality. We also pride ourselves on superior customer service, why is why every transaction is handled with a personal touch.

Sun Jul 14 2019
m........2
Loving this battery! Super durable and the lower voltage options which is harder to find.
Fri Jun 28 2019
j........4
Solid little battery for the price. It feels very solid in hand and the four voltage options are useful depending on the thickness of your oils!