Micro 510 Battery

by SESSION®

4.25
$21.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The Session Micro 510 thread vape battery represents the next generation of ultra portable vape systems. Even though it's one of the smallest vape batteries available, it's still one the most advanced in terms of features, durability, and versatility. FEATURES ﻿3 Heat Settings 500mAh Li-Ion Battery Universal 510 Thread Fits Cartridges Up To 12MM Wide SPECIFICATIONS Threading: 510 Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 2.0V (Pre-Heat) - 3.3V - 3.6V - 4.0V Auto Shut-Off (30 Min.) Max Cartridge Diameter: 12MM Shell: ABS Plastic Dimensions: 1.9'' x 1.25'' x 0.6'' WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 Micro Battery 1 Micro-USB Cable

About this brand

Since 2018, Session Vapor has been offering both medical patients and recreational customers a safe, secure, and informed vape purchasing experience. We’re passionate about the products we carry, and would love to help you find the perfect vaporizer for you. Every brand in our extensive catalogue is thoroughly evaluated to ensure its quality. We also pride ourselves on superior customer service, why is why every transaction is handled with a personal touch.

5 customer reviews

4.25

Fri Apr 12 2019
j........7
I was looking for an affordable battery with decent features like adjustable voltage, pre-heat, and the ability to fit wider carts over 11mm thick. The Micro definitely fit the bill and is still rips hard like the first day I bought it.
Wed Apr 03 2019
g........u
I was so excited about this product and I brought this to the party, within 2 hours I used about 3 times and it worked fine. after that, I felt hot on my jacket pocket and I found my brand new 1gram cartridge overheated and spill all the juice on battery and jacket. I throw battery away on the ground, and I saw that black and red part melted and detached. I basically wasted $25+$70 and most of all I was so scared what if it exploded. I report this issue to them a week ago but I still did not hear anything from them. Very disappointed. AVOID THIS PRODUCT.
Sat Feb 23 2019
c........8
Best budget battery!