Micro 510 Battery
by SESSION®
$21.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The Session Micro 510 thread vape battery represents the next generation of ultra portable vape systems. Even though it's one of the smallest vape batteries available, it's still one the most advanced in terms of features, durability, and versatility. FEATURES 3 Heat Settings 500mAh Li-Ion Battery Universal 510 Thread Fits Cartridges Up To 12MM Wide SPECIFICATIONS Threading: 510 Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 2.0V (Pre-Heat) - 3.3V - 3.6V - 4.0V Auto Shut-Off (30 Min.) Max Cartridge Diameter: 12MM Shell: ABS Plastic Dimensions: 1.9'' x 1.25'' x 0.6'' WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 Micro Battery 1 Micro-USB Cable