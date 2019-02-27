Micro Starter Kit
The Session Micro 510 thread vape battery represents the next generation of ultra portable vape systems. Even though it's one of the smallest vape batteries available, it's still one the most advanced in terms of features, durability, and versatility. Also included in the starter kit is our refillable C2 Cartridge compatible with thin oils to extra thick distillates. Features include a heavy-duty stainless steel construction, Pyrex Glass tank, Ceramic Coil, and Ceramic Mouthpiece resulting in the most flavorful and robust vape experience in the market. FEATURES 3 Heat Settings 500mAh Li-Ion Battery Ceramic Mouthpiece Easy Refill Design Universal 510 Thread Fits Cartridges Up To 12MM Wide Compatible With Thin To Very Thick Oils SPECIFICATIONS Battery Threading: 510 Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 2.0V (Pre-Heat) - 3.3V - 3.6V - 4.0V Auto Shut-Off (30 Min.) Max Cartridge Diameter: 12MM Shell: ABS Plastic Dimensions: 1.9'' x 1.25'' x 0.6'' Cartridge Oil Viscosity: Low to High Resistance: 1.5 Ohm Coil: Ceramic Capacity: 0.5ML Airflow: Top (Adjustable) Materials: Stainless Steel, Pyrex Glass, Ceramic Diameter: 11.2MM WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 Micro Battery 1 C2 Cartridge 1 Micro-USB Cable