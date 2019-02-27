 Loading…

Micro Starter Kit

by SESSION®

SESSION® Vaping Portable Vaporizers Micro Starter Kit

$25.99MSRP

About this product

The Session Micro 510 thread vape battery represents the next generation of ultra portable vape systems. Even though it's one of the smallest vape batteries available, it's still one the most advanced in terms of features, durability, and versatility. Also included in the starter kit is our refillable C2 Cartridge compatible with thin oils to extra thick distillates. Features include a heavy-duty stainless steel construction, Pyrex Glass tank, Ceramic Coil, and Ceramic Mouthpiece resulting in the most flavorful and robust vape experience in the market. FEATURES ﻿3 Heat Settings 500mAh Li-Ion Battery Ceramic Mouthpiece Easy Refill Design Universal 510 Thread Fits Cartridges Up To 12MM Wide Compatible With Thin To Very Thick Oils SPECIFICATIONS Battery Threading: 510 Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 2.0V (Pre-Heat) - 3.3V - 3.6V - 4.0V Auto Shut-Off (30 Min.) Max Cartridge Diameter: 12MM Shell: ABS Plastic Dimensions: 1.9'' x 1.25'' x 0.6'' Cartridge Oil Viscosity: Low to High Resistance: 1.5 Ohm Coil: Ceramic Capacity: 0.5ML Airflow: Top (Adjustable) Materials: Stainless Steel, Pyrex Glass, Ceramic Diameter: 11.2MM WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 Micro Battery 1 C2 Cartridge 1 Micro-USB Cable

About this brand

Since 2018, Session Vapor has been offering both medical patients and recreational customers a safe, secure, and informed vape purchasing experience. We’re passionate about the products we carry, and would love to help you find the perfect vaporizer for you. Every brand in our extensive catalogue is thoroughly evaluated to ensure its quality. We also pride ourselves on superior customer service, why is why every transaction is handled with a personal touch.

7 customer reviews

5.07

Wed Feb 27 2019
c........1
I'm loving this battery for every day use. Sturdy shell, great features, and reasonable price!
Wed Feb 20 2019
c........8
The Micro is the best budget battery ever!
Wed Feb 20 2019
m........s
Amazing little budget rig with premium features. Win-win!