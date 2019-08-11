 Loading…

Pro-V Mod

by SESSION®

5.017
$49.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The Session Pro-V is a premium vaporizer tuned for performance. It's a sleek and versatile 510 threaded mod featuring a Smart LED Display, 4 Heat Settings, and a 900mAh Li-Ion Battery to take your 510 oil cartridges to the next level. "The Session Pro-V Vaporizer is one of the best 510 batteries" - The Vape Guide FEATURES -4 Heat Settings -4 Smart Protection Modes -Smart LED Display -Pre-Heat Mode -Sub-Ohm Compatible -Pass Through Charging SPECIFICATIONS Threading: 510 ﻿﻿Battery: 900mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.5V - 3.8V - 4.1V Shell: Anodized Aluminum Dimensions: 2'' x 0.9'' x 1.25''

About this brand

SESSION® Logo
Since 2018, Session Vapor has been offering both medical patients and recreational customers a safe, secure, and informed vape purchasing experience. We’re passionate about the products we carry, and would love to help you find the perfect vaporizer for you. Every brand in our extensive catalogue is thoroughly evaluated to ensure its quality. We also pride ourselves on superior customer service, why is why every transaction is handled with a personal touch.

17 customer reviews

5.017

Sun Aug 11 2019
M........2
been looking for this
Sun Jul 14 2019
8........d
I've personally gone through over 20 different types of batteries. I can confidently say that the Pro-V is my go-to that never fails me!!
Sun May 05 2019
B........r
I've been buying and testing different batteries and mods for a few years, and this is my go to. Vapor is smooth as can be, nice clouds, excellent flavor from carts, massive battery life will get most heavy users though a full day at least, variable voltage, preheat works great. Buy this and your lungs will Thank you.
