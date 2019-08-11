Pro-V Mod
by SESSION®Skip to Reviews
$49.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The Session Pro-V is a premium vaporizer tuned for performance. It's a sleek and versatile 510 threaded mod featuring a Smart LED Display, 4 Heat Settings, and a 900mAh Li-Ion Battery to take your 510 oil cartridges to the next level. "The Session Pro-V Vaporizer is one of the best 510 batteries" - The Vape Guide FEATURES -4 Heat Settings -4 Smart Protection Modes -Smart LED Display -Pre-Heat Mode -Sub-Ohm Compatible -Pass Through Charging SPECIFICATIONS Threading: 510 Battery: 900mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.5V - 3.8V - 4.1V Shell: Anodized Aluminum Dimensions: 2'' x 0.9'' x 1.25''