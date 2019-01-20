 Loading…

Pro-V Mod Starter Kit

by SESSION®

The Session Pro-V is a premium 510 vaporizer tuned for performance. It's a sleek and versatile 510 threaded mod featuring a Smart LED Display, 4 Heat settings, and a 900mAh Li-Ion Battery to take your oil cartridges to the next level. Our 510 Ceramic Cartridges are designed with a wickless ceramic coil system delivering the smoothest vapor production possible. It's leak-free design, smart airflow system, and fully ceramic structure make it the perfect solution for your extracts. (2 INCLUDED) FEATURES -4 Heat Settings -4 Smart Protection Modes -Smart LED Display -Pre-Heat Mode -Sub-Ohm Compatible -Pass Through Charging SPECIFICATIONS BATTERY Threading: 510 Battery: 900mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.5V - 3.8V - 4.1V Shell: Anodized Aluminum CARTRIDGE Oil Viscosity: Thin to Medium Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Airflow: Top Diameter: 12mm Dimensions: 3.5'' x 0.9'' x 1.25''

Since 2018, Session Vapor has been offering both medical patients and recreational customers a safe, secure, and informed vape purchasing experience. We’re passionate about the products we carry, and would love to help you find the perfect vaporizer for you. Every brand in our extensive catalogue is thoroughly evaluated to ensure its quality. We also pride ourselves on superior customer service, why is why every transaction is handled with a personal touch.

Sun Jan 20 2019
a........9
Best Mod for carts..I've gone through countless cheap pen style batteries with mediocre experiences, so I finally decided to pay for a quality battery. Hit likes no other!