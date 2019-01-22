 Loading…

Slim 510 Vaporizer Battery

by SESSION®

$17.99MSRP

About this product

The Session Vapor Slim is a discreet and versatile 510 vape pen packed with features including Auto Shut-Off, 3 Heat Settings, and Pre-Heat Mode wrapped in a premium stainless steel shell. FEATURES -3 Heat Settings -Pre-Heat Mode -30 Min. Auto Shut-Off -Pass Through Charging SPECIFICATIONS Threading: 510 Battery: 350mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.7V - 4.1V Shell: Stainless Steel Dimensions: 3.25'' x 0.5''

About this brand

Since 2018, Session Vapor has been offering both medical patients and recreational customers a safe, secure, and informed vape purchasing experience. We’re passionate about the products we carry, and would love to help you find the perfect vaporizer for you. Every brand in our extensive catalogue is thoroughly evaluated to ensure its quality. We also pride ourselves on superior customer service, why is why every transaction is handled with a personal touch.

2 customer reviews

Tue Jan 22 2019
S........0
Love the pass through charging and auto shut off features. Excellent pen for the price.
Sun Jan 20 2019
g........0
So many features: auto shut-off, variable voltage, pre-heat. Oil lovers dream!
1 person found this helpful