Soft-Shell Vape Pen Protective Case

by SESSION®

$14.99MSRP

About this product

The Session Vapor Soft-Shell Carrying Case was designed to fully protect and organize your hardware in style. It features weather-proof fabric, lockable zippers, and dedicated compartments to keep devices, cartridges and other accessories secure. FEATURES Weatherproof fabric Padded Protective Shell Dedicated Compartments for Cartridges and Accessories Lockable Zippers (lock not included) Dimensions: 6'' x 4'' x 1''

Since 2018, Session Vapor has been offering both medical patients and recreational customers a safe, secure, and informed vape purchasing experience. We’re passionate about the products we carry, and would love to help you find the perfect vaporizer for you. Every brand in our extensive catalogue is thoroughly evaluated to ensure its quality. We also pride ourselves on superior customer service, why is why every transaction is handled with a personal touch.

Sun Jan 20 2019
a........9
Awesome little bag for for my mod and cartridges. The cartridge slots are genius and the fabric quality is excellent.
Sun Jan 13 2019
j........5
Awesome little protective case. The cartridge slots are genius!