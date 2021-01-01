 Loading…

Switch Key Fob Battery

by SESSION®

The Session® Switch key fob battery is the go-to device for vaping on-the-go in any situation. It's a rugged and compact battery embedded with a 650mAh Li-Ion Battery, Variable Voltage, and more. FEATURES Ultra-Discreet Key Fob Design Universal 510 Threading 650mAh Li-Ion Battery LED Battery Life Indicator Variable Voltage with Pre-Heat Mode Pass Through Charging Fits 0.5ML & Most 1.0ML Cartridges (Max Height: 61MM) SPECIFICATIONS Battery Threading: 510 Battery: 650mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 2.0V (PH) - 2.5V - 3.0V - 3.5V - 4.0V Shell: ABS Plastic Diameter: 3.25'' x 0.6'' x 1.3" C1 Cartridge Oil Viscosity: Medium to High Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.2 Ohm Intake Hole Size: 2.0mm Airflow: Bottom WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 Switch 510 Battery 1 C1 Cartridge (Optional) 1 Micro-USB Charging Cable

Since 2018, Session Vapor has been offering both medical patients and recreational customers a safe, secure, and informed vape purchasing experience. We’re passionate about the products we carry, and would love to help you find the perfect vaporizer for you. Every brand in our extensive catalogue is thoroughly evaluated to ensure its quality. We also pride ourselves on superior customer service, why is why every transaction is handled with a personal touch.

