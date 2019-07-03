V-Box 510 Battery
$30.99MSRP
About this product
The V-Box is the ultimate concealable 510 vape battery. Besides keeping your cartridge protected in style at all times, it's focus on durability and user-friendliness means each session is an elevated experience for all of your favorite cartridges. FEATURES Ultra Discreet Design Fully Enclosed Durable Metal Casing 4 Voltage Settings Pass Through Charging Compatible With 0.5ML & Most 1.0ML Cartridges (Max Height: 62MM, Width: 11.5MM) SPECIFICATIONS Threading: 510 Battery: 400mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.5V - 3.8V - 4.1V Shell: Zinc Alloy Dimensions: 3.25'' x 0.7'' x 1.5''