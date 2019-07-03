 Loading…

V-Box 510 Battery

by SESSION®

5.08
$30.99MSRP

About this product

The V-Box is the ultimate concealable 510 vape battery. Besides keeping your cartridge protected in style at all times, it's focus on durability and user-friendliness means each session is an elevated experience for all of your favorite cartridges. FEATURES Ultra Discreet Design Fully Enclosed Durable Metal Casing 4 Voltage Settings Pass Through Charging Compatible With 0.5ML & Most 1.0ML Cartridges (Max Height: 62MM, Width: 11.5MM) SPECIFICATIONS Threading: 510 Battery: 400mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.5V - 3.8V - 4.1V Shell: Zinc Alloy Dimensions: 3.25'' x 0.7'' x 1.5''

About this brand

Since 2018, Session Vapor has been offering both medical patients and recreational customers a safe, secure, and informed vape purchasing experience. We’re passionate about the products we carry, and would love to help you find the perfect vaporizer for you. Every brand in our extensive catalogue is thoroughly evaluated to ensure its quality. We also pride ourselves on superior customer service, why is why every transaction is handled with a personal touch.

8 customer reviews

5.08

Wed Jul 03 2019
B........r
Best battery I've used. Battery life for days
Fri May 31 2019
r........6
Very solid little mod. I love the lid which keeps everything protected and clean!
Thu May 16 2019
g........0
Solid little mod. Best for 0.5ML Carts.