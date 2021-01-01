 Loading…

VV1 - 510 Variable Voltage Vape Battery

by SESSION®

$15.99MSRP

The Session® VV1 is an upgraded classic pen style 510 battery with added features like stainless steel shell, variable voltage, pass through charging and more. FEATURES Variable Voltage (2.7V - 4.1V) Ultra-Compact Design Pre-Heat Mode Pass Through Charging 320mAh Li-Ion Battery Stainless Steel Construction Compatible with all 510 thread cartridges SPECIFICATIONS Battery Threading: 510 Battery: 320mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 1.8V (Pre-Heat) - 2.7V - 3.3V - 4.1V Shell: Stainless Steel Color: Silver Diameter: 3.25''x 0.7'' C3 Cartridge (Optional) Oil Viscosity: Low to High Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.5 Ohm Intake Hole Size: 1.1mm Airflow: Top WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 VV1 510 Battery 1 C3 Cartridge (Optional) 1 Micro-USB Charging Cable

Since 2018, Session Vapor has been offering both medical patients and recreational customers a safe, secure, and informed vape purchasing experience. We’re passionate about the products we carry, and would love to help you find the perfect vaporizer for you. Every brand in our extensive catalogue is thoroughly evaluated to ensure its quality. We also pride ourselves on superior customer service, why is why every transaction is handled with a personal touch.

