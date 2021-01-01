VV1 - 510 Variable Voltage Vape Battery
About this product
The Session® VV1 is an upgraded classic pen style 510 battery with added features like stainless steel shell, variable voltage, pass through charging and more. FEATURES Variable Voltage (2.7V - 4.1V) Ultra-Compact Design Pre-Heat Mode Pass Through Charging 320mAh Li-Ion Battery Stainless Steel Construction Compatible with all 510 thread cartridges SPECIFICATIONS Battery Threading: 510 Battery: 320mAh Li-Ion Variable Voltage: 1.8V (Pre-Heat) - 2.7V - 3.3V - 4.1V Shell: Stainless Steel Color: Silver Diameter: 3.25''x 0.7'' C3 Cartridge (Optional) Oil Viscosity: Low to High Capacity: 0.5 ML Coil: Ceramic Resistance: 1.5 Ohm Intake Hole Size: 1.1mm Airflow: Top WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 VV1 510 Battery 1 C3 Cartridge (Optional) 1 Micro-USB Charging Cable
About this brand
SESSION®
