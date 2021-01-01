10 Black Market Boys Cannabis Wax Jar Container Shatter Labels Blister Packaging Childproof Child Re
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$18.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Step up your packaging game with our original Shatter Labels blister packs! Featuring an original full color and foil Black Market Boys design by Shatter Labels - [10 Blister Packs Only] Approx 3 x 5" Size with plastic casings that fits most 1.5" acrylic style jars - please choose carefully if you need matching jars! Minor assembly required, does not include adhesive Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
About this brand
Shatter Labels
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.