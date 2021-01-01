10 Black Market Boys Premium Shatter Labels Oil Syringe Distillate Plastic Blister Packaging BP-003
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$18.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Step up your packaging game with our original Shatter Labels blister packs! Featuring an original full color Mama Ganja design by Shatter Labels - Green Apple, Blood Orange, Lemon OG, Key Lime Pie, Blackberry Kush, Cake Batter, King Louie OG, Grape Ape [10 Blister Packs + 10 Empty Syringes] Approx 3 x 5" Size with plastic casings that fits most 0.5 syringes - please choose carefully if you need matching syringes! Minor assembly required, does not include adhesive Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
About this brand
Shatter Labels
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.