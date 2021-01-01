 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. 10 Black Market Boys Premium Shatter Labels Oil Syringe Distillate Plastic Blister Packaging BP-003

10 Black Market Boys Premium Shatter Labels Oil Syringe Distillate Plastic Blister Packaging BP-003

by Shatter Labels

$18.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Step up your packaging game with our original Shatter Labels blister packs! Featuring an original full color Mama Ganja design by Shatter Labels - Green Apple, Blood Orange, Lemon OG, Key Lime Pie, Blackberry Kush, Cake Batter, King Louie OG, Grape Ape [10 Blister Packs + 10 Empty Syringes] Approx 3 x 5" Size with plastic casings that fits most 0.5 syringes - please choose carefully if you need matching syringes! Minor assembly required, does not include adhesive Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders

About this brand

Shatter Labels Logo
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.

