About this product

Step up your packaging game with our original child-resistant and retail ready clamshells! Featuring an original full color and foil design by Shatter Labels 2.75 x 3.75" Inserts with heavy duty plastic clamshells. Fitted with a 0.5 x 3" mold that fits 1.0ml carts. Carts in 0.5ml sizes work best when used with stoppers DOES NOT INCLUDE CARTRIDGES Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders