10 Loud Farms & Black Market Boys XL Mylar Display Bags 14 x 15 (5 x Loud Farmz 5 x Black Market)
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$69.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Extra Large 14 x 15" Sized Mylar Bags Step up your packaging game with our original mylar bags Featuring original Loud Farmz & Black Market Boys designs by Shatter Labels Proudly display your flowers with these professional mylar bags Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Samples of custom work included with all orders
About this brand
Shatter Labels
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.