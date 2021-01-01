10 Loud Farmz EMPTY Pre-roll Boxes Dispensary Supplies Cannabis Display Packaging PRB-001
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$19.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
10 x EMPTY Loud Farmz H 4" x W 2.75" x D 0.25" Slim Pre-roll Boxes Step up your packaging game with our original pre-roll packaging, designed and printed by Shatter Labels EMPTY BOXES - DOES NOT CONTAIN ANY THC PRODUCT Proudly display your goods with these professionally printed boxes Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
About this brand
Shatter Labels
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.