 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. 10 Mama Ganja WATERMELON 0.5ML Blister Packaging Childproof Child Resistant Design BP-017

10 Mama Ganja WATERMELON 0.5ML Blister Packaging Childproof Child Resistant Design BP-017

by Shatter Labels

Write a review
Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 10 Mama Ganja WATERMELON 0.5ML Blister Packaging Childproof Child Resistant Design BP-017
Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 10 Mama Ganja WATERMELON 0.5ML Blister Packaging Childproof Child Resistant Design BP-017

$18.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Step up your packaging game with our original Shatter Labels blister packs! Available in 10, 25 and 50 packs. Featuring an original full color and foil design by Mama Ganja & Shatter Labels. Minor assembly required Approx 3.25 x 5" Size with plastic casings that fit most 0.5ML / 0.5G cartridges (not included). Use a strong adhesive to meet child resistant regulations [EMPTY BLISTERS] DOES NOT INCLUDE CARTRIDGES OR ADHESIVE Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders

About this brand

Shatter Labels Logo
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review