10 OUTLAW PREROLL Doobie Blister Packs Childproof Resistant Packaging by Shatter Labels BP-024
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$18.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Available in 10, 25 and 50 packs. Step up your packaging game with our original Shatter Labels blister packs! Minor assembly and adhesive (not included) required. Featuring an original full color and foil design by Shatter Labels. Features three 1/8" Wide and 4" Long molded spaces for each pre-roll joint Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders! [EMPTY BLISTERS] DOES NOT INCLUDE ACTIVE PRODUCTS. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
About this brand
Shatter Labels
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.