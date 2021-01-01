 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. 10 OUTLAW PREROLL Doobie Blister Packs Childproof Resistant Packaging by Shatter Labels BP-024

10 OUTLAW PREROLL Doobie Blister Packs Childproof Resistant Packaging by Shatter Labels BP-024

by Shatter Labels

Write a review
Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 10 OUTLAW PREROLL Doobie Blister Packs Childproof Resistant Packaging by Shatter Labels BP-024
Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 10 OUTLAW PREROLL Doobie Blister Packs Childproof Resistant Packaging by Shatter Labels BP-024

$18.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Available in 10, 25 and 50 packs. Step up your packaging game with our original Shatter Labels blister packs! Minor assembly and adhesive (not included) required. Featuring an original full color and foil design by Shatter Labels. Features three 1/8" Wide and 4" Long molded spaces for each pre-roll joint Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders! [EMPTY BLISTERS] DOES NOT INCLUDE ACTIVE PRODUCTS. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.

About this brand

Shatter Labels Logo
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review