 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. 10 Phatties Joints EMPTY Shatter Labels Doob Tube King Size Preroll Joint Tubes 5"

10 Phatties Joints EMPTY Shatter Labels Doob Tube King Size Preroll Joint Tubes 5"

by Shatter Labels

Write a review
Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 10 Phatties Joints EMPTY Shatter Labels Doob Tube King Size Preroll Joint Tubes 5"
Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 10 Phatties Joints EMPTY Shatter Labels Doob Tube King Size Preroll Joint Tubes 5"

$19.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

10 x EMPTY "Phatties Joints" 5 x 0.5" Premium Pre-roll Tubes Featuring an original design by Shatter Labels Full color and foil finish on high quality glossy sticker material Display your high end pre-rolls and products inside of our premium packaging, elevate your sales! Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.

About this brand

Shatter Labels Logo
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review