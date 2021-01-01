About this product

[10 BLISTER PACKS ONLY] Choose your option carefully if you need empty blisters or if you need envelopes included with your order! 4.5 x 7" overall size. Minor assembly and adhesive (not included) required. Featuring an original full color and foil design by Shatter Labels. 2.25 x 3.5" molded plastic casings that fit our standard Shatter Labels #1 size envelopes. Use a strong adhesive to meet child resistant regulations. Step up your packaging game with our original Shatter Labels blister packs! Please choose your option carefully if you need Shatter Packs included with your order! [EMPTY BLISTERS] DOES NOT INCLUDE ACTIVE PRODUCTS. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders