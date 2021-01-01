 Loading…

  5. 100 Lemon OG Medical Marijuana Shatter Labels Stickers RX Strain Flavors for 1.0G STS-013

100 Lemon OG Medical Marijuana Shatter Labels Stickers RX Strain Flavors for 1.0G STS-013

by Shatter Labels

$29.99MSRP

About this product

100 Pack of high quality pre-cut 0.50 x 2" strain stickers. Select from 0.5 gram and 1.0 gram. Available in a variety of flavors such as: Can be used in a variety of applications - jars, envelopes tubes & more. (Not included) Featuring an original strain design by Shatter Labels. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Stickers only - example images provided for demonstration purposes. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders

About this brand

Shatter Labels Logo
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.

