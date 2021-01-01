100 Orange Tangie Shatter 0.5 Gram Medical Marijuana Rx Labels Stickers 1" CS-002
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$19.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
100 x High Quality Pre-Cut Strain Flavor Stickers. Round 1" Size Featuring an original flavor design by Shatter Labels Small 1" size, convenient for many applications such as jars, envelopes, containers and more! Best used in combination with our extract envelopes! Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Samples of custom work included with all orders
About this brand
Shatter Labels
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.