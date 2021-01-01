25 Assorted Strain Slim Shatter Packs Wax Concentrate Packaging Purple Kush OG Blue Dream Lemon & Mo
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$19.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Step up your packaging game with our original SHATTER PACKS Featuring an original mix of full color designs by Shatter Labels - OG Kush, Strawberry Cough, Jack Herer, Amnesia Haze, Strawberry Cough, GG4, Khalifa Kush, Blue Dream & More! Empty Shatter Packs: 1.5 x 2" Standard SD Card Size Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
About this brand
Shatter Labels
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.