 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. 25 Black Gold Pure Potent Oil Wax Tip Display Packaging Boxes Collective Supply VB-004

25 Black Gold Pure Potent Oil Wax Tip Display Packaging Boxes Collective Supply VB-004

by Shatter Labels

Write a review
Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 25 Black Gold Pure Potent Oil Wax Tip Display Packaging Boxes Collective Supply VB-004
Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 25 Black Gold Pure Potent Oil Wax Tip Display Packaging Boxes Collective Supply VB-004

$19.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

25 x Display 3.5 x 2.75 x 1" Boxes with exclusive foil print by Shatter Labels Take your display packaging to the next level! Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels

About this brand

Shatter Labels Logo
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review