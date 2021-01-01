25 Chiquita Banana Strain Shatter Packs SD Card Wax Packaging by Shatter Labels SP-022
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$19.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Step up your packaging game with our original SHATTER PACKS Featuring an original full color design by Shatter Labels Shatter Packs: 1.5 x 2" Standard SD Card Size Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
About this brand
Shatter Labels
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.