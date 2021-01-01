25 Deluxe Red Black Spot UV Shatter Labels Concentrate Matte Envelopes #113
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$24.99MSRP
About this product
25 x Shatter Labels 2.25 x 3.5" #1 Sized Envelopes Original design by Shatter Labels. Full color print on high gloss card stock. With Spot UV treatment Open tab design, no adhesive needed! High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
About this brand
Shatter Labels
