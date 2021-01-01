 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. 25 Flowers & Honey Extracts Shatter Labels Wax Strain Coin Envelopes #145

25 Flowers & Honey Extracts Shatter Labels Wax Strain Coin Envelopes #145

by Shatter Labels

$19.99MSRP

About this product

25 x Shatter Labels 2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelopes Full color print on high gloss card stock featuring an original design by Shatter Labels Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders

About this brand

Shatter Labels Logo
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.

