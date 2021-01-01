25 Los Angeles Kush Farms EMPTY Distillate Concentrate Flip Top Packaging Boxes VB-044
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$24.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
EMPTY 3.25" x 1.25" x 0.75" Slim style cartridge boxes with exclusive print by Shatter Labels Available in 25, 50 and 100 Packs! CARTRIDGES NOT INCLUDED - DISPLAY BOXES ONLY Easy to assemble, take your display packaging to the next level! Foldable inserts included Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
About this brand
Shatter Labels
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.