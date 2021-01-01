 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. 25 Shatter Labels EMPTY Assorted Dispensary Mylar Bags for Flower Baked Goods Pre-rolls & More!

25 Shatter Labels EMPTY Assorted Dispensary Mylar Bags for Flower Baked Goods Pre-rolls & More!

by Shatter Labels

Write a review
Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 25 Shatter Labels EMPTY Assorted Dispensary Mylar Bags for Flower Baked Goods Pre-rolls & More!
Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 25 Shatter Labels EMPTY Assorted Dispensary Mylar Bags for Flower Baked Goods Pre-rolls & More!

$39.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Ready to market your products? Step up your packaging game with our original mylar bags. Featuring original designs by Shatter Labels You will receive a random assorted pack from all of our available mylar sizes and styles, it's a perfect way to sample everything that we offer. From flower, pre-rolls, baked goods and more, we have you covered! Smell proof and light proof zipper style pouches and all of our mylar styles and sizes Requests are not currently accepted, every pack will be a wide variety of styles and sizes. If you're looking for a specific style and design you can search "Shatter Labels Mylar" in Amazon for all our listings or write to us directly and we'll provide you the Amazon links Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders

About this brand

Shatter Labels Logo
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review