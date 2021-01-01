About this product

Ready to market your products? Step up your packaging game with our original mylar bags. Featuring original designs by Shatter Labels You will receive a random assorted pack from all of our available mylar sizes and styles, it's a perfect way to sample everything that we offer. From flower, pre-rolls, baked goods and more, we have you covered! Smell proof and light proof zipper style pouches and all of our mylar styles and sizes Requests are not currently accepted, every pack will be a wide variety of styles and sizes. If you're looking for a specific style and design you can search "Shatter Labels Mylar" in Amazon for all our listings or write to us directly and we'll provide you the Amazon links Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders