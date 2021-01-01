50 Assorted Hero Extracts Gold Foil Glossy Full Color Coin Shatter Labels Envelopes
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$38.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
50 x Shatter Labels 2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelopes Featuring an original design by Shatter Labels. Full color & foil print on high gloss card stock. Random assortment from all available "Hero" designs. We do not currently offer specific designs High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Samples of custom work included with all orders
About this brand
Shatter Labels
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.