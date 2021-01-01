50 Black Gold Standard Oil Company Wax Extract Coin Foil Envelopes #003
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$14.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelope Size Featuring High Quality Gold Foil Print! Pre-printed "Standard Oil Company" Style Logo High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Samples of custom work included with all orders
About this brand
Shatter Labels
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.